Ex-county judge-executive pleads guilty to stealing $38k

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A former Kentucky county judge-executive has pleaded guilty to stealing more than $38,000 in state grant money.

A statement from Attorney General Andy Beshear says 57-year-old Wallace Taylor accepted a deal Friday and pleaded guilty to one count of abuse of public trust under $10,000, a Class D felony.

News outlets report Taylor served as Estill County judge-executive for 15 years.

The statement says from December 2016 through March 2017, Taylor stole more than $38,000 in state grant money that belonged to the county.

Taylor received a three-year sentence that will be probated for five years. He will also have to pay Estill County $38,850 in restitution.