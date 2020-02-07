Ex-WVa school janitor sentenced in sex assault of girl

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A former janitor at a West Virginia elementary school has been sentenced to at least 35 years in prison for sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl.

Alvie Junior Napier, 53, of Huntington, received the maximum possible sentence Tuesday in Cabell County Circuit Court, The Herald-Dispatch reported.

A judge cited Napier's lack of remorse in sentencing him to serve 25 to 100 years for sexual abuse by a parent/custodian and 10 years for first-degree sexual assault with the sentences running consecutively.

Prior to his arrest, Napier was a custodian at West Teays Elementary School in Hurricane. According to a criminal complaint, the abuse occurred in 2014 in Culloden.