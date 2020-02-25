Escaped Alabama inmate captured after days of freedom

BRANTLEY, Ala. (AP) — An escaped Alabama inmate was captured Tuesday after more than a week on the lam.

Dustin Joel Morton, 34, was arrested Tuesday in the south Alabama town of Brantley, according to a release from the Department of Corrections. He escaped from the Elba Work Release Center about 20 miles away on Feb. 17.

Morton was serving a 15-year sentence for obstructing justice and using a false identity in Marshall County. He was sentenced in September 2017.

The corrections department said Crenshaw County sheriff's deputies and state prison officers captured Morton without violence.