Employee accused of threatening Menards distribution center

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man is accused of threatening to open fire at a Menards distribution center.

Thirty-one-year-old Kevin Pinkham of Eau Claire was charged Tuesday with terrorist threats, a felony, and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

According to the complaint, Pinkham worked at the Menards center in the Town of Union and told another employee he would "shoot the place up."

Pinkham told a deputy he had also texted his girlfriend saying he was "going to kill everyone." Pinkham said it was a joke and that he didn't mean it.

WEAU-TV reports authorities found rifles and ammunition during a search of Pinkham's home.

Cash bond for Pinkham is set at $10,000. He remains in jail, and is due back in court Aug. 27. Court records do not list an attorney who could speak for him.