Elk poached in northern Wyoming; meat left to rot

BUFFALO, Wyo. (AP) — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is investigating the poaching of a bull elk in the Sheridan area.

The agency says an elk was shot with only the head removed on private property about 13 miles north of the Interstate 90 Powder River Rest Area. The remainder of the carcass was left to rot.

The incident likely occurred last Thursday in a hunt area that did not open for hunting until Saturday.

Access Yes Coordinator Troy Tobiasson says not only was the elk killed out of season but the meat was wasted and those responsible trespassed on private property to commit the crime.

He says everything about this killing was illegal and unethical and he hopes someone comes forward with a tip to help the agency solve the case.