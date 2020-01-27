Duluth man pleads guilty to fatally stabbing wife

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — A Duluth man has pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing his wife after she planned to divorce him.

Ryan Jazdzewski, 40, entered the plea to intentional second-degree murder in the June death of 41-year-old Nicole Ann Jazdzewski at their home.

Jazdzewski admitted he "lost it" and "just started stabbing" the victim during an argument that came hours after she told him she wanted a divorce, a criminal complaint said.

Responding officers said they entered the residence and found Nicole Jazdzewski lying on her back in the kitchen with multiple wounds to the torso.

Jazdzewski stopped stabbing his wife in the kitchen only after their 7-year-old daughter told him “don't kill mom,” the complaint said.

He agreed to a prison term of nearly 37 years in prison as part of an agreement with prosecutors. Sentencing is scheduled March 3.