Driver gets 16 years for striking pregnant woman in Gresham

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A man on methamphetamine was driving his Jeep with a suspended license in 2010 when he crossed into oncoming traffic and crashed into a sedan, causing catastrophic injuries to the pregnant woman inside, has been sentenced to 16 years in prison.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 62-year-old Jack Whiteaker pleaded guilty to manslaughter in Multnomah County Circuit Court Friday after the woman, Cayla Wilson, succumbed in 2018 to complications caused by crash-related injuries.

Whiteaker was sentenced to 11 years in prison in 2012 after he was found guilty of assault and driving with methamphetamine in his system. Friday’s sentencing adds five years to that sentence.

Wilson was five months pregnant when Whiteaker slammed his Jeep head-on into Wilson’s Buick in Gresham. Wilson was left in a vegetative state, and her baby was delivered by emergency C-section.

Wilson died on March 30, 2018. In eight years, she never recovered from her vegetative state.

Wilson and her daughter received a $9.3 million settlement from the city of Portland and Clackamas County after authorities failed to take Whiteaker off the streets for driving with a suspended license. It was believed to be the largest government settlement for a personal injury case in Oregon at the time.