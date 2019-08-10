Disgraced Cardinal Pell investigated over letter from jail

SYDNEY (AP) — Disgraced Cardinal George Pell may face punishment from prison authorities in Australia after a letter, apparently written by him, was circulated on social media.

Authorities are investigating whether the letter breaches rules forbidding prisoners from posting on social media or using the internet, or asking others to post on their behalf.

The letter was posted on Friday night by a Twitter account called "Cardinal George Pell Supporters."

A spokeswoman from the Department of Justice of Victoria state — where Pell is in prison on child sex charges — said Saturday that the letter was being investigated.

She said the department "will thoroughly investigate this social media activity," and that "any prisoner found to be contravening prison regulations faces disciplinary action."

Pell is awaiting a ruling on his appeal against conviction.