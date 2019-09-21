https://www.milfordmirror.com/news/crime/article/Detroit-boy-15-charged-in-fatal-shooting-of-teen-14458086.php
Detroit boy, 15, charged in fatal shooting of teen
DETROIT (AP) — Authorities say a 15-year-old Detroit boy has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a boy of the same age.
Prosecutors say the teen has been charged with careless discharge of a weapon causing death. It stems from a shooting in the early morning hours of Sept. 15 in a home on the city's west side.
Officers found the victim lying unresponsive in a bedroom. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Prosecutors describe the boys as acquaintances.
A preliminary hearing is set for Monday.
