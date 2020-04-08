Deputy who shot neighbor's dog cleared of wrongdoing

WHITEWOOD, S.D. (AP) — A Lawrence County sheriff's deputy has been cleared of wrongdoing after shooting a neighbor's dog.

The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation conducted a review and forwarded its findings to the Lawrence County State’s Attorney’s Office which concluded the unnamed deputy did not violate sheriff's office policy in firing his gun.

The deputy shot and wounded the dog after arriving at his home near Whitewood March 5.

The Rapid City Journal reports that when the deputy got out of his vehicle the dog ran toward him while barking.

The owner was able to call the dog off, but officials say it turned and ran at the deputy again while barking before it was shot in the jaw at close range.