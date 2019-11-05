Deputy arrested for throwing student to the ground

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff's deputy who worked at a school for children with emotional problems is facing a felony charge after video shows him slamming a female student to the ground after she tapped his knee with her foot.

Deputy Willard Miller was charged Tuesday with felony child abuse. Sheriff Gregory Tony suspended him without pay.

School security video shows Miller standing and texting when the 15-year-old walked behind him and used her foot to tap the back of his knee, causing it to buckle. She walked away.

Miller can be seen speaking to the girl for about a minute when he suddenly grabbed her throat and threw her to the ground. He eventually lifted her up and threw her out of the room.

It couldn't be determined if Miller has an attorney.