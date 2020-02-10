Deputies shoot, kill knife-wielding man in furniture store

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Two sheriff's deputies fatally shot a man who had threatened employees at a La-Z-Boy furniture store with a knife, investigators said.

The man was initially struck by a car near the store Sunday evening, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. He got up and ran back into traffic and was struck again, investigators said.

The man then ran inside the furniture store around 6 p.m. and took out a knife, Undersheriff Mark Canty said during a news conference.

Employees called 911 and when deputies arrived, they told him to drop the knife, Canty said. He ignored their warnings and made a “very quick movement” toward one of the deputies, who fired at him.

The man was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators haven't released the name of the man or the deputies. The deputies have been placed on administrative leave while the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigates the incident.