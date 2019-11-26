Deputies seek man accused of tying up woman, assaulting her

JONESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Authorities are searching for a Georgia man accused of tying up a woman, hitting her, cutting her and threatening to cut off her toes if she made a sound.

A Clayton County sheriff’s statement issued Monday says Jeremy Miguel Anderson should be considered armed and dangerous, and anyone who sees him should immediately call 911.

The statement says the victim was visiting Anderson’s home when he attacked her, binding her with duct tape, sticking a sock in her mouth, striking her in the head and cutting her shoulder. She was treated at a hospital.

Anderson is being sought on charges including aggravated assault, aggravated battery, terroristic threats and false imprisonment.