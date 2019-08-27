Deputies fatally shoot armed man outside Stockton home

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Authorities in central California say deputies shot and killed a man after he allegedly pointed a gun at them in a residential Stockton neighborhood.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office says deputies arrived in the area Tuesday after a caller told officials an armed man was in front of their home in violation of a restraining order.

The office said in a statement the deputies shot the man in his late 60s after he pointed his weapon at them. The man was transported to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Officials released no other details.