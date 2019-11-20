Denver man gets 40 years in prison for toddler’s death

DENVER (AP) — A Denver man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for the death of his girlfriend’s 23-month-old son.

The Denver Post reports DeLonta Crank pleaded guilty in August to second-degree murder and was sentenced Friday for the July 2015 death of Javion Johnson.

The child was hospitalized with severe injuries, and investigators say he died from abuse suffered at the hands of Crank and his girlfriend, Candice Lampley. An arrest affidavit says Javion had burns over multiple parts of his body that were consistent with being put in a bath of scalding water, and Crank acknowledged whipping the boy the day before the death because of a potty training accident.

Lampley pleaded guilty in 2016 to child abuse resulting in death and was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

