Delaware police accidentally release suspect from prison

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware authorities say that a man arrested in connection with a fatal shooting has been accidentally released from prison.

A Dover police news release says 27-year-old Dion Williams is wanted for assault, reckless endangerment and gun charges stemming from a June shooting that left a 31-year-old victim dead from complications of a gunshot wound.

The release says Williams was arrested Friday and transferred between agencies before an unspecified "communication error" led to his unintentional release.

The Delaware News Journal reports that after Williams' arraignment, Dover police took him to a court where he had an active warrant. From there, officers transferred him to the Capitol Police Department and placed him in a Georgetown prison before releasing him.

Williams remains on the loose and police say they don't know his whereabouts.

___

Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com