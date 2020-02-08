Delaware man sentenced to 5 years in man's heroin death

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A Delaware man has been sentenced to more than five years in prison after pleading guilty to distributing heroin and acknowledging that his drugs caused the death of a 31-year-old Middletown man.

U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika found that drugs distributed by Larry Wise, 26, of Wilmington, caused the victim’s death, resulting in a 63-month sentence, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

In early 2019, Wise was distributing between 130 to 650 baggies of fentanyl-laced heroin per day in Wilmington’s Riverside neighborhood, according to the news release. His drugs changed hands multiple times before the Middletown man ingested them on Feb. 2, 2019, causing his death.

U.S. Attorney David C. Weiss said the case is another example of the destructive powers of fentanyl-laced heroin.