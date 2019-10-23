Defendant: Hawaii machete attack victim was Satan's minion

WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — A Hawaii man on trial for a fatal machete attack at a shopping center has testified he believed the victim was "one of Satan's minions."

The Maui News reported Tuesday that 24-year-old Kumulipo Sylva has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the March 2018 death of 35-year-old Eduardo Alejandro Cerezo.

Sylva testified Monday, "I told him, 'Tell Satan, Kumulipo sent you,' and I swung."

Kyle Keoho has testified he and Cerezo were drinking alcohol in a public bathroom at the Queen Kaahumanu Center on Maui when Sylva entered and struck Cerezo in the neck with the machete.

Authorities say Cerezo died instantly.

Sylva testified he was "in a fog" for days and cannot remember much about the attack because his mental health medication was stolen.

