Death penalty case in woman's murder now in hands of jury

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The death penalty case against a man charged with raping and killing a woman two years ago is now in the hands of an Ohio jury.

Jurors in Franklin County heard closing arguments Wednesday in the trial of Anthony Pardon in the January 2018 murder of Rachael Anderson of Columbus, who authorities say was killed on the night of her 24th birthday, the Columbus Dispatch reported.

Prosecutors cited DNA evidence on appliance cords used to tie the victim up and on her bound and gagged body, which authorities said was found in a bedroom closet of her apartment. An autopsy concluded she had been strangled and stabbed in the back of the neck.

Defense attorney Larry Thomas argued that the prosecution case was based on “speculation” and dismissed DNA and cellphone evidence as inexact and not providing conclusive proof. Thomas conceded that surveillance video and cellphone evidence showed Pardon using the victim's stolen credit cards but said that didn't prove he killed her.