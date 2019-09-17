Death of rural Kansas homicide suspect ruled suicide

PLAINVILLE, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a suspect in a western Kansas shooting death has killed himself after law enforcement interviewed him.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation announced Monday that 47-year-old Jon Flowers's death was a suicide. His body was found Saturday inside his home in the small town of Inman after he didn't show up at work or respond to relatives.

He had been interviewed days earlier about the killing of 57-year-old Mark Reif, who was found dead Sept. 9 inside his home in rural Plainville.

The KBI says it is believed that Flowers "acted alone" and that there's "no indication that the violence was random." No details were released about a possible motive.

Plainville is about 25 miles (40.23 kilometers) north of Hays and about 110 miles (177 kilometers) northwest of Inman.