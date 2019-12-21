Deadly shooting at Ithaca police hq after officer attacked

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Ithaca police say a person was shot dead in the lobby of police headquarters after an officer was attacked early Saturday.

The attacker was armed with a large knife, the Ithaca Police Department said in a release. The officer is being treated at a hospital for minor injuries.

No other details have been released as police continue to investigate.

Police haven't released the names of the officer or the person killed.