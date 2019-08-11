Dayton bar patrons commemorate 1 week since mass shooting

Hannah Gliemann shields her candle from the wind during an Interfaith Vigil for El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio mass shooting victims hosted by the Jonesboro local group of the Arkansas Chapter of Moms Demand Action, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at the Craighead County Courthouse in Jonesboro, Ark. The vigil featured speakers from several religious and non-religious groups, a 100-seconds of silence, and the lighting of candles to honor the victims of gun violence across the United States. (Quentin Winstine/The Jonesboro Sun via AP)

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — People have gathered at the bar where the gunman in Dayton's mass shooting was killed by police as he approached the entrance to commemorate the tragedy.

The Dayton Daily News reports people observed a moment of silence at 1:05 a.m. Sunday at Ned Peppers Bar in the city's popular entertainment district.

Then, the song "We Are Family" played over loudspeakers.

The newspaper reports that many people visited the district Sunday from out of town. Ty Sullivan came from Columbus with her family. She said she "felt a need to be in this area."

Nine people were killed the Aug. 4 attack. More than 30 were injured.

Investigators say 24-year-old Connor Betts opened fire with an AR-15 style gun outside district businesses. He was killed by police within less than 30 seconds.