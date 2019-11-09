Court rules state can retry agent in fatal Hawaii shooting

HONOLULU (AP) — A U.S. appeals court has ruled that the state of Hawaii can take a federal agent to trial for the third time after he acknowledged fatally shooting a man in a fast-food restaurant in 2011.

The Star-Advertiser reported Friday that the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the state can try U.S. State Department Special Agent Christopher Deedy for assault, but not manslaughter.

His lawyer Thomas Otake says the ruling brings them closer to ending this "corrupt effort" by prosecutors.

Prosecutors didn't respond to a request for comment.

A 2013 murder trial ended in a hung jury. A second jury in 2014 acquitted him of murder but deadlocked on manslaughter.

Deedy said he intentionally shot 23-year-old Kollin Elderts during the altercation to protect himself and others.

