Corrections officer caught with meth pipe faces 2 felonies

MOBERLY, Mo. (AP) — Court documents say a meth pipe was found in the duty belt of a correction officer at a Missouri prison.

The Moberly Monitor-Index & Democrat reports that 27-year-old Dallas Twyman, of Moberly, is charged with two felony drug charges. While free on bond, he must get treatment and comply with a 6 p.m. curfew.

Court documents say the meth pipe was found Oct. 3 while a senior officer was conducting a pat down on Twyman as he prepared to begin a midnight shift at the Moberly Correctional Center. Residue in the pipe later tested positive for meth.

Twyman has since been fired. He told police the pipe was for his own use and not for an inmate. He said his job was stressful and that he made a "stupid decision."

