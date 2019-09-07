Coroner: Wyoming couple dead in homicide, suicide

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — A coroner says a man and woman whose bodies were found in western Wyoming died of gunshot wounds.

Teton County Coroner Brent Blue says 69-year-old Heinrich "Heinz" Johann Karl Munz died by suicide and 64-year-old Barbel "Babs" Munz died by homicide around 10 p.m. Monday.

The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports a home health care worker went to the couple's home for a scheduled appointment Tuesday but nobody answered the door.

She returned Wednesday, heard voices and went inside. She saw one victim, left and called 911.

The voices turned out to be a television.

Information from: Jackson Hole (Wyo.) News And Guide, http://www.jhnewsandguide.com