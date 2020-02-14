Cops: Officers fatally shoot kidnapping suspect in apartment

SPARKS, Nev. (AP) — A man who was a suspect in what was reported as a kidnapping and hostage situation was fatally shot by Sparks and Reno police officers, police said.

Officers forced their way into an apartment where the man was shot Thursday night, police said.

A female victim was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening injuries.

No officers were injured.

Additional information on circumstances of the incident weren't released and it wasn't clear how the woman was injured.

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident.