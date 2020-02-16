Conviction upheld in case of cop who had officers stain deck

DETROIT (AP) — The Michigan appeals court has affirmed the conviction of a Detroit police captain who was accused of ordering two officers to wash and stain an outdoor deck at his house.

Harold Rochon is now retired. In 2018, he was convicted of misconduct in office and sentenced to 60 days in jail.

Investigators said two officers who worked under Rochon were told to clean and stain his deck during two days in summer 2015.

“Both officers testified that they did not want to do the work but were repeatedly told to do it and feared retaliation by (Rochon) if they reported him,” the appeals court said.

The court said there was “sufficient evidence” to convict Rochon.

The deck work was uncovered in 2016 during an internal police investigation.