Connecticut man who threatened Trump, others, pleads guilty

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man who threatened to kill President Donald Trump, sent letters containing a white powder to several people and organizations, and threatened to set off a series of explosions has pleaded guilty, federal prosecutors said.

Gary Joseph Gravelle, 52, of New Haven, pleaded guilty Monday in U.S. District Court in Bridgeport to seven charges, according to a statement Tuesday from John Durham, the U.S. attorney for Connecticut.

Gravelle, who also goes by the name Roland Prejean, sent several letters containing a white powder he said was toxic anthrax in September 2018, prosecutors said. The substance was non-toxic.

He also used email and the telephone to threaten mental health providers and facilities in Connecticut, federal probation officers, a federal judge, a federal prison, an airport in Vermont, a credit union, and other organizations and religious centers, including the Islamic Center of New London, authorities said.

At the time he made the threats, he was still on probation after serving prison time for making another series of threats in 2010.

He faces up to 60 years in prison at sentencing on March 26.