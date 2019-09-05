Composite images released in unsolved 1975 stabbing death

This undated composite image provided by the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office shows a possible suspect in the 1975 stabbing death of a 19-year-old Pennsylvania woman. Prosecutors released composite photos Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, of a man who left DNA at the scene of Lindy Sue Biechler's fatal stabbing nearly 44 years ago. The Lancaster County district attorney made public the new composite images and provided other fresh details about a possible suspect in hopes the public can help identify him. (Lancaster County District Attorney's Office via AP)

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — Prosecutors say they've made progress in the unsolved 1975 stabbing death of a 19-year-old Pennsylvania woman and are going public with new composite images and fresh details about a possible suspect in hopes the public can help.

The Lancaster County district attorney provided new information Thursday about the investigation into Lindy Sue Biechler's killing inside her suburban Lancaster apartment.

District Attorney Craig Stedman says a man who left DNA at the scene is likely fair-skilled, very likely has hazel colored eyes, and probably has dark hair and no freckles. He has southern European and Middle Eastern ancestry.

The composite images are based on DNA recovered from the victim's body.

Prosecutors say DNA ruled out Biechler's husband and others as the man who left genetic material at the homicide scene.