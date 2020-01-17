Colorado teen sentenced to 30 years in Xbox killing

BRIGHTON, Colo. (AP) — A 16-year-old boy was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Friday for fatally shooting a man while trying to steal an Xbox he had arranged to buy.

Brigham Yahir Mendez was charged as an adult in the 2018 shooting of Jacob Michael Clymer, 32, and pleaded guilty in October to second-degree murder.

According to prosecutors, Mendez met Clymer and his wife, Melinda Hatcher, on Oct. 31, 2018 in Aurora after arranging on Facebook to buy an Xbox gaming system for $250. After initially saying he could only pay $245, Mendez and a companion left the meeting place briefly and returned. After the couple agreed to accept the lower amount, Mendez, who was 15 at the time, pulled out a gun and shot Clymer repeatedly.

Mendez was initially charged with first-degree murder and attempted aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.