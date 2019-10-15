Colorado doctor gets 4 years for drug distribution, fraud

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado doctor has been sentenced to more than four years in federal prison for filing fake claims with insurers and distributing the painkiller oxycodone for recreational use.

Dr. John Van Wu, of Golden, was sentenced Tuesday to four years and three months and was ordered to pay nearly $95,000 in restitution. He was convicted in April of mail fraud and obstruction of justice, and he later pleaded guilty to a drug distribution charge.

Prosecutors say the 50-year-old, who ran a medical clinic in west Denver between January 2011 and March 2015, billed employee benefit programs and insurers for services that were not provided and were not medically necessary.

Wu, who doesn't currently have a license to practice medicine, agreed never to apply for one in any jurisdiction.