Coast Guard seizes more cocaine in eastern Pacific

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Coast Guard officials say they have seized $38.5 million worth of cocaine from suspected drug smugglers in the eastern Pacific Ocean.

The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Robert Ward and another cutter recovered more than 2,800 pounds (1,270 kilograms) of pure, uncut cocaine in their latest busts .

The Robert Ward returned to the Port of Los Angeles on Thursday after 50 days patrolling the coast off Central and South America.

Authorities believe cartels have been smuggling the narcotics and say seizing the cocaine will save lives because the drugs won't reach the streets.