Church rocked by wedding shooting to reopen for services

PELHAM, N.H. (AP) — Leaders of a New Hampshire church that was site of a shooting during a wedding say services will start up again this weekend.

Police have charged a man in connection with the Oct. 12 shooting, which injured 75-year-old bishop Stanley Choate and 60-year-old bride Claire McMullen at New England Pentecostal Ministries in Pelham.

The church posted on its Facebook page Saturday that services will resume Sunday morning. The post says law enforcement will be present, and Sunday school classes will be canceled.

Church officials didn't return a call seeking comment Saturday morning. The post calls on parishioners to "band together in unity through praise and worship in the Lord."

Thirty-seven-year-old Dale Holloway of Manchester faces charges of attempted murder and assault stemming from the shooting. He has pleaded not guilty.