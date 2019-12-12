Chief: St. Louis officer shoots and wounds robbery suspect

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis police officer shot and wounded a man who pointed a gun at officers, Police Chief John Hayden said.

The 27-year-old man was shot in the knee during the confrontation in an alley early Thursday. The man didn't fire his weapon and no officers were injured, Hayden said.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports police tried to stop the man because he matched the description of a suspect in the robbery of a White Castle restaurant. The man ran into an alley and pointed a weapon at police as their car approached him, Hayden said.

The officer got out of the car and fired several shots. Hayden said investigators determined the man had robbed the restaurant.

The officer is 36 and has been with the department about 3½ years.