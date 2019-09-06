Cephus sex assault accusers hire prominent attorney

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Two women who accused Quintez Cephus of sexual assault have hired a prominent attorney to investigate Wisconsin officials' decision to reinstate the Badgers receiver following his acquittal.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports the women have hired John Clune. He represented Deborah Ramirez, who last year accused U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh of exposing himself to her in the 1980s. He also represented a woman who in 2004 accused then-NBA star Kobe Bryant of sexual assault.

Cephus' accusers said he sexually assaulted them at his apartment in April 2018. He was charged in August 2018 and kicked off the football team. He was expelled during the spring semester this year.

University officials reinstated Cephus and let him rejoin the football team after a jury acquitted him last month.