Cement truck driver arrested after hitting deputy's car

TUKWILA, Wash. (AP) — A cement truck driver was arrested Thursday after a crash that involved a King County deputy in Tukwila.

KIRO-TV reports the crash happened on Interurban Avenue South and 48th Avenue South at about 10 a.m.

The King County Sheriff’s Office said the deputy was taken to Harborview Medical Center with a broken leg and is stable.

According to deputies, the cement truck hit the deputy’s patrol car.

Troopers said the driver of the truck was evaluated at Harborview and arrested for vehicular assault due to suspected impairment.