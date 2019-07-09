Case of Spanish-language reporter detained by ICE reopened

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — An immigration appeals panel has reopened the case of a detained Spanish-language reporter facing deportation after he was arrested while covering an immigration rally in Tennessee.

The Southern Poverty Law Center says last week's order by the Board of Immigration Appeals paves the way for an asylum claim by Manuel Duran and a petition for a bond so he can be released.

Duran is from El Salvador and has been in custody since his arrest while covering an April 2018 rally protesting immigration policies in Memphis.

Charges related to the protest were dropped, but he was picked up by immigration agents after his release from jail and detained. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has said Duran was taken into custody because he had a pending deportation order from 2007 after failing to appear for a court hearing.