Caretaker pleads guilty to assaulting man in wheelchair

TORRINGTON, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man faces three months in jail after pleading guilty to assaulting a man in a wheelchair he was supposed to be caring for.

Patrick Colligan, 62, pleaded guilty Tuesday to third-degree assault in connection with the attack in October 2018, the Republican American reported. Under terms of a plea deal with prosecutors, Colligan faces a sentence of five years behind bars, with 90 days to serve at sentencing in May.

Colligan, who appeared to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs, threw a pizza at the victim in the Torrington home they shared, according to police. Colligan was the victim's 24-hour care provider and roommate.

Colligan punched and pushed the man and his wheelchair from a handicapped ramp, causing the 160-pound motorized wheelchair to land on top of the victim, police said. Then he overturned furniture, destroyed a $1,200 television and smashed photos before fleeing, authorities said.

Colligan said he suffered a traumatic brain injury in 2003.