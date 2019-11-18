https://www.milfordmirror.com/news/crime/article/Bullhead-City-police-searching-for-suspect-in-14842393.php
Bullhead City police searching for suspect in homicide case
BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities in northwestern Arizona say they’re searching for a suspect involved in an altercation that left a man dead and a woman injured.
Bullhead City police say 34-year-old Benji Junior Nunez is wanted on suspicion of homicide.
They say the deadly altercation with the couple occurred about 2 a.m. Sunday.
But details aren’t immediately available, and police haven’t released the names of the dead man and injured woman.
