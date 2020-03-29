Browning man shot and killed during standoff with officers

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — A Browning man was shot and killed during a standoff with law enforcement officers, Glacier County and Blackfeet tribal law enforcement officials said.

Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services Lt. Howard Lee tells the Missoulian the shooting happened Wednesday, but declined to comment further because the case was still under investigation.

Glacier County officials declined to release the man's name on Friday pending an autopsy and investigation by the coroner.

The shooting happened just hours after Glacier County announced plans to furlough about half of its workforce, including law enforcement officers, due to a budget shortfall.

Glacier County Commissioner Michael DesRosier said deputies were called to Browning for the standoff, where Blackfeet and federal law enforcement officers were already on the scene. “He was eventually shot and killed,” DesRosier said.

Officials have not said which agency's officers shot the man.