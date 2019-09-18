Bosnian police find 34 migrants in van near Serbia border

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Police in Bosnia say officers found 34 migrants in a van near the country's border with Serbia.

A police statement issued Wednesday said a Bosnian citizen was arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle the migrants in the area around the town of Bratunaca in eastern Bosnia.

The statement says the people in the van didn't have identification documents but stated they were Syrians and Palestinians. The group included minors.

Police in Sarajevo separately arrested a migrant from Algiers on suspicion of attacking personnel on patrol at the capital's railway station. Police said the man arrested Wednesday morning carried a knife.

Thousands of migrants have been stuck in Bosnia while trying to reach countries in western Europe. Migrants usually enter Bosnia from Serbia or Montenegro, planning to continue on to European Union member Croatia.