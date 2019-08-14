Border Patrol agents seize drugs, cash from abandoned car

SHERMAN, Maine (AP) — Officials say Border Patrol agents in Maine seized cash and drugs from a vehicle found abandoned near an Interstate 95 checkpoint in the town of Sherman.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says $29,000 cash, approximately 146 grams of methamphetamine, and approximately 90 grams of an unidentified white powder were seized Sunday from a Ford Mustang found abandoned near checkpoint.

Sherman is about 80 miles (129 kilometers) northeast of Bangor and about 30 miles (48 kilometers) west of the Canadian border.

The driver of the vehicle was not located. The investigation is continuing.