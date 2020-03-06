Bond denied for woman accused of abandoning baby in 2008

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — A woman accused of abandoning her baby boy in 2008 beside a South Carolina highway was denied bond Friday morning.

Judge Larry Hyman declined to set bond for Jennifer Sahr, 32, of Pensacola, Florida, but said he'd be open to changing his decision at her next hearing, news outlets reported.

Sahr, formerly Jennifer Rickel, was arrested Tuesday and charged with homicide by child abuse in the death of her infant, who was dubbed Baby Boy Horry.

Authorities said at the time that utility workers found the baby's body in a bag thrown into a ditch beside a route in Horry County on Dec. 4, 2008. Officials said the infant was less than two days old and would have survived with proper care.

Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said police identified the infant's father, who didn't know he was a dad. The man gave investigators Sahr's name and DNA tests confirmed she was the infant's mother.

The father didn't want to be identified but said the infant was his only child.

“I would like to ask for privacy and respect for my family and I as we grieve over the death of my first and only born child and son,” the father said. “I would like to thank everyone involved in bringing justice to my baby boy."

Hyman said prosecutors haven't decided what charge they will seek against Sahr. He said the charges could include murder with a possible death penalty sentence.

Sahr's next hearing is set for April 13. Sahr's attorney, Greg McCollum, said she is cooperating with authorities.

“She is presumed innocent and people should not get out their pitchforks at this point," McCollum said. "A lot of times these cases are highly emotional.”