Boat operator charged in death of friend who fell overboard

LAKE HOPATCONG, N.J. (AP) — A man who allegedly was operating a boat while under the influence of alcohol or drugs has been charged in the death of his friend who went overboard and drowned in northern New Jersey earlier this month.

Morris County prosecutors say 24-year-old Nicholas Zarantonello, of Lake Hopatcong, is charged with death by vessel.

Zarantonello was operating a pontoon boat on Lake Hopatcong on Aug. 3 with two passengers on board. One of them, 24-year-old Jason Gil of Mount Arlington, somehow went overboard and disappeared. His body was found two days later.

Authorities say Zarantonello was operating the vessel recklessly. He turned himself in on Tuesday and made his first court appearance later that day.

It wasn't known Thursday if Zarantonello has retained an attorney.