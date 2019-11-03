Bloomington shooting leaves 1 man dead, another injured

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — Police say a shooting in Bloomington has left one man dead and another injured.

Officers were called to the shooting at a home early Sunday. Police say officers saw multiple people leaving the home and found two people who had been shot.

Emergency crews took the two to a hospital, where one man died. Police say the other man is expected to survive.

The Star Tribune report s no arrests have been announced.