Belgian judge suspends warrant for Catalonia's Puigdemont

A lawyer for the Catalan separatist leader Carles Puigdemont says Belgian judicial authorities have suspended the arrest warrant targeting him because of his immunity as a European lawmaker.

Paul Beckaert told The Associated Press that the Belgian judge in charge of the case also suspended the warrant issued against former Catalan cabinet member Toni Comin.

The two are wanted in Spain for their role in an illegal 2017 secession bid by the Catalan government and separatist lawmakers. They fled to Belgium after the attempt failed and were elected to the European Parliament in May as representatives of Catalan separatist parties from Spain.

Last month, the European Union’s top court overturned a decision preventing Puigdemont and Comin from taking their European Parliament seats. It is not clear, however, if they will be finally be allowed to take them.

Belgium's federal prosecutor's office did not immediately answer a request for comment from the AP.