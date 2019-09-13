Autopsy: Colorado police fatally shot armed man in the back

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — An autopsy report says an armed man who was fatally shot by police in western Colorado was hit twice in the back.

The Glenwood Springs Post Independent reported Thursday police were trying to arrest 57-year-old Allan George on child pornography charges when he was killed Aug. 5 in the town of Rifle.

The newspaper says a bystander's video shows George pointing a handgun at his chest while standing beside a road before putting the gun in his pocket. Officers with guns drawn were speaking with George but their words are inaudible.

The newspaper says the video shows George jogging away from officers as two shots are heard. George then falls to the ground.

David Lane, an attorney for George's estate, said he'll ask the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate.

