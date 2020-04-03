Authorities release name of shooting victim

CHICOPEE, Mass. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of the man shot and killed in Chicopee this week.

Jonathan Ares, 21, of Westfield was found suffering from a gunshot wound late Wednesday morning and died at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, the Hampden district attorney's office said in a statement Friday.

Aramis Ares, 25, of Springfield, was charged with manslaughter and carrying a gun while under the influence, authorities he said.

The men are believed to be brothers, the district attorney’s office said. No motive was disclosed.

The suspect was arraigned in Chicopee District Court and held on $250,000 bail pending a bail review on Tuesday.

The shooting remains under investigation. It could not immediately be determined who represented the suspect in court.