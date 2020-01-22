Authorities release name of Waterbury man shot by police

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of the man shot and killed by a police officer in Connecticut earlier this week.

Edward Gendron, 57, of Waterbury was killed Monday, according to a statement Tuesday from Connecticut State Police.

The Waterbury officer involved in the shooting was identified as Ronald Tompkins III, a 30-year veteran. Per protocol, Tompkins was placed on paid administrative during the investigation.

Officers went to Gendron's home after getting a call from a property manager saying a tenant reported finding a bullet hole in a shared wall. Officers were involved in a physical struggle with Gendron before the shooting.

Gendron had a gun permit, Waterbury Chief Fernando Spagnolo said, and a gun was recovered at the scene.

Gendron was facing eviction due to non-payment of rent and excessive noise, the Republican American of Waterbury reported.

Gendron was the third person fatally shot by police in Connecticut this year, prompting the American Civil Liberties Union of Connecticut to call for stricter laws governing the use of deadly force by police.

“Connecticut’s current legal standard for police uses of force gives too much leeway to police, as it enables them to avoid accountability for killing people even when other safe, feasible options are available," the ACLU said in statement.