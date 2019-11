Authorities: Online teacher tips them to malnourished girl

Authorities say a teacher administering an online test realized something was wrong with a girl and alerted authorities in Ohio who discovered she was severely malnourished and forced to sleep live in filth.

Investigators in Brown County say the 11-year-old weighed just 47 pounds when she was found in the home in September.

The girl’s legal custodian, 47-year-old Margaret Breeze, of Georgetown, is now in jail and charged with child endangering, kidnapping and felonious assault.

A message seeking comment was left with her attorney Thursday.

Brown County Prosecutor Zac Corbin says the girl was being mistreated for at least the past three years and at times forced to wear a diaper and sleep in a locked trailer monitored by cameras.

He says she’s now doing better and has gained weight.